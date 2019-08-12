No Injuries Reported After Woman Reportedly Texting and Driving Flips Her Car in Great Mills

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, at approximately 4:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Indian Bridge Road and Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway and on its roof with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

The driver stated to a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy that she was texting and driving when the crash occurred. Her vehicle left the roadway in the area of the Cecil’s Country Store, struck a pedestrian crossing sign and another traffic sign, continued driving in the gravel parking lot until hitting a dirt embankment and rolling over and landing on the roof of the car.

A nearby resident and Good Samaritan heard the crash and ran to the scene to assist the woman out of the vehicle who was trapped inside.

The single occupant/operator signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

