Victoria Estep

Peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2109, Victoria went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. Friends may unite with the family on Tuesday, August 13, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11;00 a.m. at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD. The family would be most appreciative for monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home by credit card, certified check, money order or cash. Thank you for your support in advance.

This entry was posted on August 12, 2019 at 9:09 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.