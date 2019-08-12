Claudia Marie Queen, 61 of Hollywood, MD, was born July 1, 1958 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Genevieve D. Queen and Robert Knute Brooks. Surrounded by her loving daughter and family, she answered God’s call to come home on August 6, 2019.

Claudia was born and raised in Leonardtown, MD. She received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public School System and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1976. Just a short time thereafter she began working at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where she faithfully served, not only as an employee but as an undesignated patient care advocate, until her time of death. Claudia went far beyond the call of her duties routinely checking on “HER” patients and their family members while doing her rounds. She was always offering encouraging words and countless smiles and hugs. MedStar St. Mary’s grieves the loss of such a good and faithful servant and their halls will never be the same.

Claudia’s greatest joy was having her one and only child, Adriana (Audi) Queen, that was until the birth of her Granddaughter, Jordyn Bailey. Jordyn was the apple of her eye, there was nothing she would not do for her family, but her efforts went beyond extraordinary for Little Miss Jordyn and we would be remiss to leave out her Great Niece Zy. Claudia thoroughly enjoyed the softball scene. Her presence became expected, welcomed and loved and she became the “score keeper” for numerous teams. Socializing, and mentoring; spreading her “DO YOU” attitude, were near and dear to her heart and she loved a good card game. During all activities, it was likely that she and her counterparts would be getting their drink on. Claudia was a loving daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and definitely an amazing friend. She will be immensely missed but the love she showered upon us all will remain in our hearts forever. Let her selfless, giving and loving nature set the standard for which we all strive to follow.

To cherish her loving memory, Claudia leaves her daughter, Audi; granddaughter Jordyn; two sisters, Brenda Queen and Agnes “Dina” Plater; one brother, Claude Queen Sr.; two brothers-in-law, Louis Forbes and Clarence “Pine” Miles; four nieces, Tameca, Ashley, Siobhan and Erica, two nephews, Claude Jr. and Deshawn; three aunts, Ada Brooks, Mary Cecelia Caldwell and Catherine Somerville; one uncle, Henderson Blackwell; two godsons, Marvin Blackwell and Terrance Queen; special friends, Portia Parker, Mary Swales, and Vanessa Bowman and a host of other relatives and friends.

Claudia was predeceased in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents; sisters, Darlene Queen, Mildred “Millie” Forbes and Charlene Miles; and a niece, Serena Queen.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 for visitation at 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.