Peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, Donald passed away at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Friends may unite with the family for a Memorial Service on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at TREE OF LIFE MINISTRIES located at 9109 Piscataway Road in Clinton, MD 20735. Pastor James Robinson, Officiating

