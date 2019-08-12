Howard Matthew Norris, III, 84

Howard Matthew Norris, III, age 84, of Port Tobacco, Maryland.

Born on May 1, 1935 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Ann Dawson Perry Norris and Howard M. Norris Jr. Mr. Norris graduated from Archbishop Neale High School in La Plata. He enlisted in the Maryland National Guard in 1952 where he served until 1957. He was a residential and commercial builder until he retired in 1991.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Norris is preceded in death by brother Bernard Norris and great granddaughter Stephanie Rose Fallin.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Nava Norris; sons James Matthew Norris, Adam O. Hupert, Stanly J. Hupert, and Peter A. Hupert; daughters Linda Pearl Gregorich, Juliet D. Fallin and Irene C. Posey; siblings Ann D. Richter, Mary F. Richards, Patricia D. Pickeral, and Joseph W. Norris; grandchildren Geoff Fallin, Jason Fallin, Stewart Fallin, Blair E. Posey, Thomas H. Posey, Nicholas Hupert, Spencer J. Hupert, Amber Lee Hupert, Katelyn Harter, Robert Harter, and John Gregorich; great grandchildren Alexander Fallin, Emily Marie Fallin, Devin Fallin, Kaylee Elizabeth Hupert, Kameron Hupert, Zollie Pearl Ward, Llewen Arthur Ward and Abigail Hupert.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 where Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11AM. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery in La Plata.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.