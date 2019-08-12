George Allison Hindle, 77, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on August 5, 2019 at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Born on March 26, 1942 in La Plata, MD, he was the son of the late Helen Hicks Hindle and Raymond Hindle. A 1960 graduate of La Plata High School, Mr. Hindle served in the U. S. Army before being Honorably Discharged in 1968. He was an Iron Worker and member with Local 201 for 42 years in Washington and retiree member of Local 5. Mr. Hindle coached baseball and softball, loved to watch the Washington Nationals, the Capitals and most importantly, the Redskins. He loved to fish, eat crabs and spend time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Diane Boies Hindle; children Chris (Crissy), Karen (Andy), and Alison (Brian); siblings Louise Stine, Nancy Elrod, Buddy, J. T., and Louis Hindle; adoring grandfather to Joshua, Haley, Riley, Drew, Quinn, Matthew, and Helen.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of service at 11:30AM at the La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road, La Plata, MD 20646 or to the American Legion Post 82, P. O. Box 441, La Plata, MD 20646.