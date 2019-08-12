Betty Lynn Roberts, “Sandy”, 93, of Port Republic, Maryland passed away on August 6, 2019 at Asbury-Solomon’s Health Care Center. Sandy was born on November 2, 1925 in Washington, D.C. to the late Lawson Sanderson and Belva A. Lynn.

Sandy grew up in Carroll County, MD and attended the University of Maryland where she graduated in 1947. Her first employer was the Central Intelligence Agency where she worked until she retired in 1962. She then went on to teach school in Fairfax County, VA until retirement in 1978.

Sandy became a Calvert county resident after she and her husband retired and built a home here in 1974. She became totally involved in volunteer activities, including becoming an active member of the Retired Calvert Teachers Association which sponsored the One Room School. She also volunteered at Calvert Marine Museum, Flag Pond Nature Center, and Battle Creek Cyprus Swamp where she devoted countless hours.

Sandy was a true country girl. She loved everything about Calvert County, the farms, fields, forestry and the Chesapeake Bay. She was often accompanied on the beach by many of her pet dachshunds searching for fossils and sharks’ teeth.

Predeceased by her husband the late John Fenna Roberts, Jr.. Sandy is survived by her son John Fenna Roberts, III and his wife Debra.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday August 15, 2019, 11:30 AM, at Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, Maryland. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to either Calvert Marine Museum, Att: Pam Patterson, P.O. Box 97 Solomon’s, MD 20688 or Friends of the One Room School House, P.O. Box 431, Port Republic, MD 20676.