Susie M. Herold, 76, of Indian Head, MD, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the Washington Hospital Center.

Susie was born on October 18, 1942 in Donalsonville, GA to the late Wheeler Alday and Bertha M. Alday. She is also predeceased by her siblings Joseph Alday, Marvin Alday, Cary Alday, Gary Alday, Martha Ann Frazier and David Alday.

Susie is survived by her children, Frank Herold and Stephanie Herold (Mark Faherty); brother, Bill Alday (Karen); sisters, Loraine Palmer (Jim) and Nancy Crawford.

Susie grew up in a farm family in Southern GA. She moved to the Washington, DC area and went to work at a bakery then getting a job at the Pentagon. She stopped working at the Pentagon to raise her family then returning to work at the Navel Ordinance Station in Indian Head, MD as an administrative assistant in the Housing Office. She loved her cat “Callie” and also enjoyed feeding the neighborhood cats.

The family will have a Celebration of her life on Friday August 16, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary’s Ave. LaPlata, MD 20646).

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County (P.O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20604).

