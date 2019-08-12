Mary Margaret Sita, 86

Mary Margaret Sita of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 86.

She was born on January 19, 1933, in Mifflin Township, PA to Elinor [Novak] and Andrew Petruski.

Mary was employed as a secretary at U. S. Steel, then as a project manager for Washington Gaslight Company and then as the office manager for the family owned company, Ralph P. Sita, Inc.

She loved to cook, garden, entertain, going to the beach, arts and crafts, listening to music and was an avid reader. Her favorite memories and times were spent with her family, especially when she was spoiling her grandchildren. Mary was a member of the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. She lived her faith and prayed the rosary regularly.

For over 62 years, Mary was the beloved wife of Ralph Paul Sita and the loving mother of Teresa Marie Erdman (Maurice), Ralph Paul Sita, Jr. (Donna) and Thomas Andrew Sita (Cynthia). She was the devoted grandmother of Robert Morgan, Tiffany McAllister, Marci Leadbeter, Alexandra Sita, Christina Sita, Angela Rivas, Thomas Sita, Madeline Sita, Dominic Sita, Antonio Sita, Giovanni Sita and Matthew Sita. Mary was the great-grandmother of Avery and Adelyn McAllister and the sister of William Petruski (Jean), Dorothy Petruski, Robert Petruski (Patricia), Raymond Petruski (Kay) and Thomas Petruski (Judy). She is also survived my numerous other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD, 20736 on Tuesday, August 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, 1601 W. Mt Harmony Road, Owings, MD, on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Jesus the Good Shepherd Building Fund, 1601 W. Mt. Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736 – www.ccjgs.org ~ OR ~ Make-A-Wish Foundation, Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 – www.wish.org.