All St. Mary’s County Parks and Museums Adopting Tobacco Free Policies Effective September 1, 2019

All St. Mary’s County Parks and Museums will adopt a tobacco free policy effective September 1, 2019. This policy includes smoking, vaping and any and all other nicotine products and applies to all who visit St. Mary’s County Parks. This policy does not apply to Wicomico Golf Shores Property.

The two-phase tobacco free resolution adopted by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County bans the use of tobacco products at parks and museums in September and on all county owned or leased buildings and properties beginning January 1st.

Additional details and resources regarding the tobacco free policy, including a link to free smoking cessation classes offered through the St. Mary’s County Health Department, are available online: https://www.stmarysmd.com/tobaccofree/

