Betty “Dolores” Sanford, 88

Betty “Dolores” Sanford of North Beach, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the age of 88.

She was born on March 27, 1931 to William and Edith Dyer. She was raised in Bradbury Heights, MD with her six siblings.

She later married Charles William Sanford and retired as a school bus aide for Prince Georges County.

Dolores is survived by her four children, Charles Sanford, Susan Sharpe, Donald Sanford, William Sanford, daughters-in-law Donna Sanford and Ann Sanford. She was the beloved grandmother to seven granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Saturday, August 17 from 10 am until start of Memorial Services at 12 pm.

Dolores died at the Hospice of Charles County Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 – www.stjude.org/memorial ~ OR ~ Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603 – www.hospiceofcharlescounty.org