St. Mary’s County Health Department Awarded Over $1.5 Million in Grant Funding for Septic Replacement Systems

The Bay Restoration Fund (BRF) was signed into law in 2004 to help improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries by reducing harmful nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus. The St. Mary’s County Health Department’s (SMCHD) Clear Water® Program administers the BRF locally – providing funding for nitrogen-reducing septic systems and public sewer connections to help reduce these harmful nutrients. Since its launch in 2010, the Clear Water® Program at SMCHD has awarded over $10 million in grant funding for septic system upgrades to St. Mary’s County property owners.

SMCHD’s Clear Water® Program received $1,641,000 in grant funding this year – the 2nd highest in the state of Maryland – and is seeking applicants. All property owners in St. Mary’s County are eligible to apply for grant funding to assist with installation costs for nitrogen-reducing units and public sewer connection costs. Grant awards will be made based on the availability of funds, the priority level of the project and the property owner’s total income.

“The Clear Water® Program offers residents the opportunity to save money on installation costs for new septic systems while also doing their part to improve the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay,” said Heather Moritz, Environmental Health Deputy Director at SMCHD.

For more information about the Clear Water® Program, or to download an application, visit: www.smchd.org/clearwater/.

