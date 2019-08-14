Firefighters in Leonardtown Responded to Burchmart for Vehicle Fire Threatening a Structure

On Monday, August 12, 2019, at approximately 12:55 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Seventh District responded to the Leonardtown Burchmart on Point Lookout Road and Washington Street in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a building.

Crews arrived on scene to find a pick-up truck with a dump truck body attachment, under the car wash with the contents in the dump truck on fire.

Chief 1 from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department had the operator move the vehicle into the parking lot where firefighters could better access the fire and to not threaten the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

