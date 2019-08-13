Calvert County Woman Follows Her Father’s Lottery Footsteps Which Wins Her $50,000

A mild-mannered Chesapeake Beach woman who followed in her father’s footsteps when it comes to playing the Maryland Lottery was calm on the surface but bubbling with excitement on the inside. She had just claimed a $50,000 top prize in the Winning Streak scratch-off game.

“I’m extremely happy,” she said.

At 45, “Peaceful Warrior” has decades of experience playing draw games like Mega Millions and Powerball. Her Winning Streak hit is by far the biggest for her or her father, who is a seasoned scratch-off player. The Calvert County woman has won $2 here and $40 there on Mega Millions and Powerball but never captured a big prize.

On occasion, while buying her usual draw game tickets, “Peaceful Warrior” also picks up an instant game. That’s exactly what happened Aug. 7 when she stopped at the South River BP gas station while on an excursion north from Chesapeake Beach to Edgewater.

She scratched off the $5 Winning Streak instant ticket and revealed several number matches for thousands of dollars. “Peaceful Warrior” was excited, but part of her couldn’t come to terms with the reality of the situation. She decided to check the win with her dad.

“I went over to his house to have him verify,” she said. As for his reaction: “He was kind of amazed and shocked, like I was amazed and shocked.”

As for spending her winnings, “Peaceful Warrior” plans to pay some bills and enjoy a low-key dinner celebration. In addition, she may add more scratch-offs to her usual draw game ticket purchase but isn’t planning any big changes to her Lottery routine.

Also having reason to celebrate is the South River BP gas station at 3226 Solomons Island Road in Edgewater. The Lottery retailer picks up a $500 bonus for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off. The bonus equals 1 percent of the prize.

