Wesley Spangler Returns to Leonardtown Square On Saturday, August 17th

On Saturday, August 17th, Wesley Spangler will return to Leonardtown Square, performing popular country music and some of his own original songs.

Wesley Spangler has extensive recording and touring experience throughout the east coast and in Nashville. He also has played with several well known and famous country artists in his music career.

Wesley performs covers of country songs, along with his own original songs. He plays several instruments, including the fiddle.

The concert will take place in Leonardtown Square (22735 Washington St. Leonardtown, MD 20650) from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM and will include a special line dance performance from the Southern Maryland Bootscooters, a popular, local dance group that performs regularly throughout Southern Maryland.

Attendees can pre-order picnic bags from local businesses in Town for the concert. Participating restaurants for the Wesley Spangler concert include: Smokey Joe’s on the Town, Shepherd’s Old Field Market, and Port of Leonardtown Winery. To learn how to order a picnic bag for the concert, visit: www.LeonardtownMusicFest.com.

The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, James LePore Productions and generous sponsors that include Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, Leonardtown Chevy, Buick and GMC.

For more information, visit www.LeonardtownMusicFest.com or call 301-475-9791.

