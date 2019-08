Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation on Monday, August 12, 2019, toward the agency’s K9 Unit.

Dr. Jay Lipoff of Back at Your Best Chiropractic and Physical Therapy in California, donated $500 to go toward supplies for the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit.

“I appreciate all that you do,” Dr. Lipoff, a longtime supporter of the Sheriff’s Office, told Sheriff Cameron.

“We certainly appreciate it,” Sheriff Cameron said. “The canines do so much for us.”