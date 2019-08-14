Waldorf Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen Girls

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, August 8, 2019, Claude William Brown, Jr., 69 of Waldorf, entered a guilty plea in Charles County Circuit Court, in front of the Honorable Judge Amy J. Bragunier, to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Following his guilty plea, Judge Bragunier sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison.

On February 6, 2019, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office made contact with one of the juvenile victims at her residence. The victim (Victim 1), a relative of Brown, reported being touched several times by Brown under her clothing and between her legs, with the most recent incident happening earlier that month in a bathroom at Brown’s residence. Victim 1 was seven years old at the time of the latest assault.

Officers learned of a second juvenile victim (Victim 2), also a family member of Brown, that reported being inappropriately touched on her private area by Brown once, prior to Victim 1’s assault. Victim 2 was under ten years old at the time that Brown assaulted her.

During the investigation, an adult relative reported being inappropriately touched by Brown, prompting her to tell another family member, who then talked to both juvenile victims and became knowledgeable of the assaults.

Brown turned himself in on February 6, 2019 and admitted to assaulting both juveniles.

