St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Labor Day

In observance of Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2019, St. Mary’s County Government announces the following closures:
- All administrative offices will be closed.
- The St. Andrews Landfill and six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed
- The St. Mary’s Transit System and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019.
- The Garvey, Loffler and Northern Senior Activities Centers will be closed Labor Day.
- All St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed Monday, September 2, 2019.
- The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and St. Clements Island Museum will both be open Monday, September 2, 2019, from 10am – 5pm.
- All offices and services will operate under normal hours Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
For additional information please visit www.stmarysmd.com.