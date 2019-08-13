St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Labor Day

August 13, 2019

In observance of Labor Day, Monday, September 2, 2019, St. Mary’s County Government announces the following closures:

  • All administrative offices will be closed.
  • The St. Andrews Landfill and six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed
  • The St. Mary’s Transit System and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019.
  • The Garvey, Loffler and Northern Senior Activities Centers will be closed Labor Day.
  • All St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed Monday, September 2, 2019.
  • The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and St. Clements Island Museum will both be open Monday, September 2, 2019, from 10am – 5pm.
  • All offices and services will operate under normal hours Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

For additional information please visit www.stmarysmd.com.

