State Highway Administration Places New Traffic Signal at Maryland Route 2/4 and Sixes Road in Calvert County

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) placed a new traffic signal on a three-day flash mode at the southbound MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road)/MD 506 (Sixes Road) intersection to familiarize drivers with the new traffic signal. Full-color operation of the traffic signal is expected by Thursday, August 15.

A new residential development in the area required the developer to install the new partial traffic signal (southbound MD 2/4 only) and other intersection improvements, including a median acceleration lane with new guardrail delineation.

MDOT SHA will monitor operations at the intersection and reminds motorists to use caution when traveling through the area. Approximately 37,000 vehicles use this section of MD 2/4 each day.

Customers who have questions or need additional information may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

