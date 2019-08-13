David Michael Shaw, 79

David Michael Shaw of Indian Head, MD, 79, died August 9, 2019. Friends will be received on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue Squad at 1 PM until time of Fireman’s Prayers at 5 PM. Repast to follow at fire department. Memorial contributions may be made to Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department or Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department in his memory.

He proudly served as a sharpshooter in the United States Army for 2 years and was a firefighter with the Naval District Washington at the Washington Navy Yard and a volunteer firefighter, Assistant Chief, Chief, President, and life member of the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad. As a volunteer firefighter, he trained many members of both Indian Head VFD&RS and Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad. David worked as a Charles County School bus driver for 4 years and at the Glymont Veterinary Clinic for 40 years.

David could always be found throughout town mowing lawns, driving to Bryans Road to get his favorite breakfast sandwich and coffee, at thrift stores, and supporting his wife, daughter, and grandchildren at Potomac Heights VFD&RS functions.

An honor procession will take David from Indian Head VFD&RS (4095 Indian Head Hwy, Indian Head, MD) to Potomac Heights VFD&RS (73 Glymont Rd., Indian Head, MD) at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019. The family will receive friends at Potomac Heights VFD&RS from 1 PM until time of Firemen’s Prayer at 5 PM. A repast will follow at the fire department.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, that monetary donations be given to the Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad and/or Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad Auxiliary.