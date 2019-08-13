St. Mary’s College of Maryland Named a 2019 Best College Value by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been named to the Kiplinger’s Personal Finance list of the Top 500 Best College Values of 2019. St. Mary’s College is ranked 143 in overall ranking, 29 in out-of-state public rankings and 48 in-state public rankings.

Introduced in 1998, Kiplinger’s rankings highlight public schools, private universities and private liberal arts colleges that combine outstanding academics with affordable cost. St. Mary’s College has been consistently named to the list since its beginning.

Kiplinger assesses value by measurable standards of academic quality and affordability. Quality measures include the admission rate, the percentage of students who return for sophomore year, the student-faculty ratio and four-year graduation rate. Cost criteria include sticker price, financial aid, and average debt at graduation.

The complete rankings are now available online at Kiplinger.com/links/colleges.

St. Mary’s College was also recently recognized as a 2019-20 College of Distinction, a 2018 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, and as an Individual Conference Champion in the 2018-19 College and University Green Power Challenge by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland. Learn more.

