State Fire Marshals Office Investigating House Fire in North Beach

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at approximately 6:35 p.m., firefighters from North Beach and surrounding departments responded to 9204 Atlantic Avenue, in North Beach, for the reported shed on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a shed on fire with extensions into a 2-story single family dwelling.

The owner/occupant was identified as Granville Lee, with the estimated loss of structure and contents being over $500,000.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, both were treated and released.

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately one hour and a half. Units operated on the scene for over two hours.

The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home. The origin of fire was deemed the shed, with the cause still under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

