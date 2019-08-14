Darrell M. West to Discuss Cyber Security and Election Interference at St. Mary’s College

The Center for the Study of Democracy, a joint project of St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Historic St. Mary’s City, will host the 2019 Constitution Day Lecture featuring Darrell M. West on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in the College’s Cole Cinema, Campus Center. This event is free of charge and open to the public.

Each year the Center for the Study of Democracy hosts a lecture or event to commemorate the ratification and adoption of the United States Constitution.

West, vice president and director of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, will speak on cyber security and election interference with a focus on American democracy.

West is the founding director of the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings and Editor-in-Chief of TechTank.

The Center for the Study of Democracy, directed by Antonio Ugues Jr., associate professor of political science at St. Mary’s College, explores contemporary and historical issues associated with the ideas of democracy, liberty, and justice in national and international contexts. It supports research that enhances our understanding of liberal democracy and its critics. The Center facilitates activities that strengthen democracy and the rule of law; enhance security and individual freedoms; invigorate the civil society; encourage free enterprise; and increase economic, environmental, educational, and cultural equity.

