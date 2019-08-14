Story And Craft Time in St. Mary’s City Focuses on Young Visitors on Wednesday, August 21

Join Historic St. Mary’s City on Wednesday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. for a new summer program, Story and Craft Time at the Plantation. With the popular Little Explorers on summer hiatus, Historic St. Mary’s City is offering a storytime for younger visitors to take place at the Godiah Spray Plantation. Little Explorers will resume on Wednesday, September 4.

Designed for children ages 3-5 years, and an accompanying adult, the program will include stories as well as craft and outdoor activities. Story and craft time is to run from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Admission is $4 per child for non-members ($3 for Friends members) and one accompanying adult visits free. The fee includes full-day admission to the museum.

The program will take place rain or shine. The Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation is located at 47621 Old Cove Road, Lexington Park, Maryland 20653.

Bring a picnic and spend the day! For more information, contact 240-895-4980 or email Programs@digshistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland.

For more information about this program or the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

