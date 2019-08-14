Diana Josephine Vermillion, 73

Diana Josephine (“Diane” and “Bubbles”) Vermillion, 73, of Lusby, MD passed away on August 11, 2019. Born July 8, 1946 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Vermillion and Mary Frances (Panholzer) Vermillion.

Diana moved to Calvert County from District Heights, MD in December of 1973. She was an accountant for Chesapeake Ranch Estates for over thirty years.

Diana is survived by her children, Kenneth Moreland (Tina) of Lusby, MD, Richard Moreland, Sr. (Tara) of East Bend, NC and Randi Blake (John Sr.) of LaPlata, MD; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Dave Huffman following at 10:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kenneth Moreland, Richard Moreland, Sr., Bradley Moreland, John Blake, Jr., Brandon Blake and Jarrett Moreland.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.