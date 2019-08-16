UPDATE: 83-Year-Old Male Succumbs to Injuries After Car Crash in Chaptico

UPDATE 8/16/2019: On August 15, 2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m. Garland Lawson Coleman succumbed to his injuries sustained in the collision.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8005 or by email at Matthew.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

UPDATE – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Press Release: On August 15, 2019, at approximately 3:47 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 35800 block of Bay Drive in Chaptico, for the reported motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival deputies located a single vehicle off the roadway, on fire. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local trauma center with incapacitating injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1999 Ford Ranger operated by Garland Lawson Coleman, age 83 of Chaptico, was traveling northbound on Longview Road. For unknown reasons the vehicle continued through the intersection at Washington Avenue, through a field, and ultimately became disabled in a ditch alongside Bay Drive.

Coleman was trapped in the vehicle which caught on fire. Coleman was removed from the vehicle by citizens who heard the collision prior to police and emergency responders arriving on scene.

At this time speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Beyer at (301) 475-4200 extension *8005 or by email at Matthew.Beyer@stmarysmd.com.

8/15/2019: On Thursday, August 15, 2019, at approximately 3:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bay Drive and River Drive in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle on fire and subjects possibly trapped

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pick-up truck off the roadway and fully engulfed in fire, with the single occupant out of the vehicle.

Firefighters requested a helicopter due to the patient’s injuries, however, all helicopters were down due to weather.

The single male occupant was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Emergency medical services on the scene reported the victim had burns to more than 40% of his body.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the cause of the crash.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.