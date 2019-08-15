State Fire Marshals Office Investigating Camper Fire in Coltons Point

August 15, 2019

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at approximately 2:55 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Hollywood, and Charles County responded to 38095 Graves Road in Coltons Point, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a small pull behind camper fully engulfed in fire with no threat to nearby structures.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department. www.SDVFD5.com


