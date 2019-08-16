Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program is Currently Seeking Applicants

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance is pleased to announce that it is seeking applications for funding under the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. This program furthers the Department’s mission by assisting state, local and tribal efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence.

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to States and units of local government. BJA will award JAG Program funds to eligible units of local government under this FY2019 JAG Program Local Solicitation. In general, JAG funds awarded to a unit of local government under this FY2019 solicitation may be used to provide additional personnel, equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance, and information systems for criminal justice, including for any one or more of the following: law enforcement programs; prosecution and court programs; prevention and education programs; corrections and community corrections programs; drug treatment and enforcement programs; crime victim and witness initiatives (other than compensation); and mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office intends to apply for this grant and may receive up to $16,762 through the FY2019 Local Solicitation. The grant application request is to purchase ballistic helmets for the Civil Disturbance Unit and will go before the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County for approval on August 20, 2019, during their regular meeting, under County Administrator Time.

The Grant Application Documents should be made public in BoardDocs, no later than 9 a.m. on August 20, 2019. To review, go to https://go.boarddocs.com/md/stmarysco/Board.nsf/Public , Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, August 20, 2019, click on view the agenda, County Administrator Time, and go to SHERIFF’S OFFICE – Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY2019 Solicitation to review.

Anyone wishing to make public comment regarding this grant application can do so in writing via e-mail and/or U.S. Mail. Public Comment must be received through 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019. To make public comment, please do so in writing,

