Three from Waldorf Federally Charged for Dealing Fentanyl, Heroin, and Cocaine

Five individuals have been charged by a federal criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, in connection with an alleged drug distribution organization operating in Prince George’s and Charles Counties, that sold heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.

The criminal complaint was filed on August 14, 2019, and was unsealed today upon the arrests of the defendants. The following defendants are charged in the complaint:

Anthony Kenneth Dotson, Jr., a/k/a Streetz, Ghost, and Rico, 33, of Clinton

Marvin Windell Gray, a/k/a Marv, 44, of Waldorf

James Anthony Harvey, Jr., a/k/a Fat Bread, and Patches, 47, of King George, Virginia

Marcellus Jerome Woodland, a/k/a Cellus, 29, of Waldorf

Tiara Mackall, a/k/a Tee, 26, of Waldorf

In addition to today’s arrests, law enforcement executed search warrants at eight locations believed to be used by the conspirators to prepare, store, and/or sell drugs and recovered six firearms, heroin, and fentanyl.

The criminal complaint was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Jesse R. Fong of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Field Division; St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron; Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry; and Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur stated, “Drug traffickers are on notice that dealing in fentanyl increases their odds of federal prosecution. We’re also targeting drug dealers who use guns and increase the risk of gun violence in Maryland. Working together with our local, state, and federal partners, we are determined to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in Maryland.”

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, law enforcement began investigating Dotson, who was allegedly supervising a drug distribution conspiracy operating primarily in Prince George’s and Charles Counties that sold heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. According to the affidavit, the drug trafficking organization utilizes multiple cell phones (or “burner phones”) to conduct its drug trafficking activities and employs runners who sell fentanyl and heroin on Dotson’s behalf. The indictment alleges that Gray is a lieutenant in the organization and that Harvey, Woodland, and Mackall are runners.

The affidavit details numerous alleged drug transactions between Dotson and his suppliers, runners, and customers, using coded language, including controlled purchases of drugs made at the direction of law enforcement. According to the affidavit, on January 7, 2018, a victim died after ingesting drugs allegedly supplied by Dotson. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Maryland determined that the victim died from fentanyl intoxication. Further, the affidavit includes conversations between Dotson and others discussing the possession and/or purchase of firearms and ammunition. Dotson is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of 40 years for the conspiracy and a maximum of 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. At today’s initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles B. Day ordered that all the defendants, except for Mackall, be detained pending detention hearings scheduled for Monday, August 19, 2019. Mackall was ordered to be released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services.

A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the DEA, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregory Bernstein and Erin Pulice, who are prosecuting this Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force case.

