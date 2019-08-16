The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Installs New Signs to Highlight Southern Maryland Impaired Driving, and Opioid Crisis

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack unveiled a pair of signs to help bring attention to two important community issues: the opioid epidemic and drinking and driving.

Allied law enforcement members, health officials and community members joined the state police Thursday for an unveiling ceremony outside the Leonardtown Barrack for the two newly installed community awareness signs. One side of the sign will track St. Mary’s County fatal, and alcohol-related crashes and DUI arrests. The other side of the sign will track St. Mary’s County heroin/opioid overdose awareness, which will include the number of overdoses handled by law enforcement, lives lost to overdoses and lives saved by Narcan.

The statistics displayed will be the combined totals of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The signs will be updated the beginning of each month and will reflect year-to-date running totals.

The signs were sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates (MHAA), Maryland Health Department – St. Mary’s County, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The signs were made and installed by Wayne’s Sign & Engraving, Inc.

Two focuses of the Maryland State Police are a reduction of alcohol-related crashes and combating the opioid epidemic. Year round enforcement efforts are aimed at motorists who violate the law and jeopardize the safety of our citizens. Between 2011-2015, an average of 160 impaired-driving fatalities were reported annually in Maryland, including 162 in 2015.

Additionally, Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in response to the opioid crisis. Troopers on patrol across all 23 state police barracks are equipped and trained to administer Narcan, which can rapidly save a person’s life during an opioid overdose.

Countless lives continue to be saved, but we are still faced with the reality that many lives are lost due to this epidemic. Anyone who may be experiencing a crisis to contact the Crisis Hotline at 1-800-422-0009 or the website: BeforeItsTooLate.maryland.org for prevention, treatment and recovery. For Narcan Training or help, call, 301-475-4330.

