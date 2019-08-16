U.S. Army Reserve Opening New Facility in Charles County, Maryland on Thursday, August 22, 2019

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., and will have guest speakers Major General Mark Palzer the commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, U.S. Congressman Steny Hoyer, Mr. Reuben Collins the Charles County Commissioner President and Ms. Thomasina Coates the Charles County Commissioner for District Two.

The event will be held on Thursday, August, 22 at 1:00 p.m., at the Army Reserve Center, 4600 Foxtail Place, in White Plains, MD 20695

This ceremony marks the completion of a $22 million project that will provide a home to multiple Army Reserve units. Together, the Soldiers of these diverse units will use this state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot facility to ensure that the Army Reserve continues to provide trained and ready troops to the nation.

The Army Corps of Engineers began planning this project in fall 2013. In fall 2015, the U.S. government acquired a 15-acre site in White Plains to construct this training facility. Site work began in summer 2017. The center consolidates units from three existing smaller Maryland Army Reserve Centers, creating 60 to 70 new full-time equivalent jobs in Charles County. Seventeen Army Reserve units train at the facility.

