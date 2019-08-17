Calvin McKinley Gross, 57 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Monday, August 19, 2019 for visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1:00 p.m.

