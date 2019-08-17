Calvin McKinley Gross, 57

August 17, 2019

Calvin McKinley Gross, 57 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Monday, August 19, 2019 for visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1:00 p.m.

