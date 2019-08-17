Roxanne Elizabeth Garcia Villafuerte, 46, of Waldorf MD, passed away on August 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 22, 1972 in Washington, DC to Margo Garcia and the late Mario Garcia. Along with her mother, Roxanne is survived by her daughters, Kendra and Jessica Thompson, Natalia and Cindy Villafuerte; grandson, Bryson Villafuerte; sisters, Sandra Ring (Garcia), Lynette Garcia, Kim Garcia and many other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm for a Memorial Life Celebration at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Please join us in wearing red or pink (Roxanne’s favorite colors).

