Joseph (“Chummy”) Aloysius Tyer, 76, of Bushwood, MD, was called home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2019. Chummy was born on June 14, 1943, in Avenue, MD, to the late Joseph Aloysius Tyer and Juanita Frances Woodland. He was the oldest of two sons.

Prior to returning to St. Mary’s County in 2004, Chummy resided in Temple Hills, MD, and was employed by the Clevenger Corporation as a truck driver for over 30 years. He also worked for the General Mills Corporation.

In his younger years, Chummy performed with the Dontells Band as a bass guitarist. He would entertain his family by strumming tunes on his bass guitar, while his granddaughters danced to the music. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, watching football, boxing, wrestling and especially westerns. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, washing and waxing his truck and taking walks. To wind down at the end of the day, he would smoke a cigar or “stokey”, as he would call it.

In addition to his parents, Chummy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard (“Bubba”) Henry Tyer and nephew, Rodney Maddox.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 53 years, Anna Geraldine; two daughters, Alicia Price and LaTonya Marshall (Michael); two granddaughters, Tanicia Price and LaKia Marshall; one sister-in-law, Alberta Jenifer; one brother-in-law, Theodore Carter; one godson, Robert Carter; one nephew, Terrence Tyer; two aunts, Josie Armstrong and Amanda Clyburn (Hearley); two uncles, Aloysius Tyer (Grace) and Desales Tyer (Pat); two special longtime friends, Ernest Carter and Melvin Armstrong, who he thought of as his brothers and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 for visitation at 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd, Avenue, MD 20609. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD 20618