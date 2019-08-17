Benjamin Thomas Farrell, III, “Tommy”, 52, of Avenue, MD passed away on August 12, 2019 in Callaway, MD. He was born on December 28, 1966 in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of Mary Frances Abell Farrell of Leonardtown, MD and the late Benjamin Thomas Farrell, Jr. Tommy was the loving husband of Aleta Domenica Farrell whom he married on March 15, 1997 in Our Lady Star of the Sea Solomon’s, MD. Tommy is survived by his son Dominic Thomas of Avenue, MD siblings Michelle Wathen (Eddie) and Kevin Farrell (Shelby).

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School in 1984. Tommy was a welder and sheet metal mechanic for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, DC for 32 years. Tommy enjoyed sketching, antiquing. Along with, woodworking, especially making furniture for his family and being with his family.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Charles Cortinovis officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Bushwood, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Wathen, Tyler Farrell, Kanyn Allegra, Patrick Farrell, Gary Jameson and Glenn Wood. Honorary Pallbearers will be Karic Allegra, Shawn Wood, Kahnr Allegra, Tara Pritchett, Jessica Wood, Holly Hooven, Brianna Wathen, Alexis Allegra, Sam Farrell and Ben Farrell.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation 1615 L Street NW #430 Washington, DC 20036.