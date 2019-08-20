Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes into Three Cars in Hollywood

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, at approximately 4:10 p.m., firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department were returning to their station from a previous motor vehicle accident when they came upon a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road.
Crews arrived on the scene to find five vehicles in the roadway, with one subject who was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol unconscious in a minivan.
The single male patient was extricated in approximately 15 minutes and transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where he was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.
One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, at least four patients signed care refusal forms.
Witnesses reported the minivan was all over the roadway at a high rate of speed and nearly caused multiple collisions prior to the crash.
The minivan also sideswiped two vehicles before hitting a Toyota pickup truck at a stoplight.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Five wrecked vehicles? We call this Tuesday around here.
Now Now – don’t get excited.
It is only “suspected” that this “subject” driver was impaired.
Probably only a rumor, look at his license plate – likely a very nice decent guy, made a “bad decision”.
So let’s move along folks, nothing to see here.
Stay tuned and check back to look for any new developments.
Virginia drivers…
With so many drunk and stoned drivers on the road today, as a law abiding citizen you spin the roulette wheel now when you get on the road to go anywhere. Look at all the innocent people this nut put in danger. Thankfully no one was killed. I am sick of this!
But remember, guns are what we need to really fear, not the impaired drivers…
Virginia driver, go figure
Figures it’s a Virginia driver.. Lord knows Virginians can’t drive..
As long as extreme stupidity continues to exist in this country, police officers, EMT’s and fire fighters will have a lot of work for a very long time.
Note-as of this comment, there has been no release of name, age, race, etc. Again, take notice, I have no idea what this person looks like… So dont come crying about racism when their identity is released
4 in the afternoon, and driving around drunk/high. What a F*#KING LOSER!!!!