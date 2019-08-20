Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes into Three Cars in Hollywood

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, at approximately 4:10 p.m., firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department were returning to their station from a previous motor vehicle accident when they came upon a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find five vehicles in the roadway, with one subject who was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol unconscious in a minivan.

The single male patient was extricated in approximately 15 minutes and transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where he was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, at least four patients signed care refusal forms.

Witnesses reported the minivan was all over the roadway at a high rate of speed and nearly caused multiple collisions prior to the crash.

The minivan also sideswiped two vehicles before hitting a Toyota pickup truck at a stoplight.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

