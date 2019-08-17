On Sunday, August 11, 2019, God called home his servant, Rev. Dr. Rudy C. Brooks. He departed this earthly life for his heavenly wings at Calvert County Nursing Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

Rev. Dr. Rudy C. Brooks was the beloved and former Pastor of St. Mark and St Luke Union American Methodist Episcopal Churches for 44 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lou Ella Brooks; his son, Jimmie Lee Brooks; his daughter, Rena M. Smith; a sister, Helen Hilson; a brother, Eddie London; a brother- in- law, James “Jim” Hilson; and a son-in-law, Francis E. Thompson.

He is survived by his children, Johnnie L. Brooks (Lillie), Pearl L. Brooks, Mary H. Brooks, Osie M. Shade, Sarah L. Brooks, and Ruby L. Thompson; a sister-in-law, Wynonia Duggans; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, August 17, 2019 for visitation at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow at St. Mark Union American Methodist Episcopal Church, 45685 Happyland Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Funeral arrangements and interment will be entrusted to Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.