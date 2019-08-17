William “Will” James Jordan, 42, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home.

Will was born on February 27, 1977 to John Pitt Jordan Sr. of Bethesda, MD and Donna Blackwell Mendez of Waldorf, MD.

He worked as a flooring mechanic for Metropolitan Flooring. Will felt great pride in how hard he worked to provide for his family. Family and friends meant everything to him. He was the proud father of two; son, Donovyn J. Jordan and step-daughter, Layla Richards of Mechanicsville.

Will was the life of the party. He was singer who couldn’t carry a tune, a dancer with two left feet and had a smile as bright as the sun. His children and family were everything to him. He enjoyed fishing and spending the day on the water. A day spent with Will, would involve laughter, friendship and fun. His personality was infectious and his soul kind, His family finds peace in the knowledge he is with his brother in heaven and singing along with the angels. Will was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Along with his parents, Will is survived by his step-father, Billy Mendez of Waldorf, MD; father John Jordan Sr.; children, Donovyn Jordan of Mechanicsville, Layla Richards of Mechanicsville, MD; step-brother, Anthony Mendez of Wyandotte, Michigan, niece and nephew Felicity and Dylon Jordan great niece Kinsley Acquaviva and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, John “JP” Jordan, Jr.

The family will receive friends for Will’s Life Celebration on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall. Interment will follow immediately at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.