Guy Matthias Wilson, Jr. 91 of Lexington Park, MD died August 9, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

Born July 18, 1928 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland he was the son of the late Guy M. Wilson and Myrtle Dresher Wilson.

Guy was a World War II Veteran who served in the European and Pacific Theater during his enlistment. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy on January 29, 1948. After that, he worked in Washington, DC as a bus driver, where he met his future wife, Pearl. They were married on May 3, 1952. Then, they relocated to St. Mary’s County and started their family. They were happily married for 60 plus years.

Once back in St. Mary’s County, Guy started working for his father’s roofing/sheet metal business, GM Wilson Roofing Inc. During his apprenticeship, he mastered the trade of sheet metal work then, became a sheet metal mechanic for 50 plus years. Later, he became co-owner of the business. He was a member of The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church choir and congregation. Guy enjoyed traveling to new places, especially New Hampshire/New England with his late wife, spending portion of their golden (retirement) years living and visiting family and friends. He had a great passion for cooking and sharing his Southern Maryland/Dutch foods with his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed spending many hours preparing these feasts. He made the best fried chicken, stuffed ham and homemade noodles (his mother’s recipe of course!!). Guy really loved crabbing and fishing. He would also amaze people with his ability to shuck a bushel basket of oysters in a jiffy, but best of all he loved eating all types of foods. His greatest passion was spending time with his entire family and making special memories with each one of them. This would often put a huge smile on his face and filled his heart with happiness. He taught his family many different things such as camping, crabbing, fishing, horseback riding, playing outdoor activities, but most importantly spending quality time together. He often shared memories about his childhood and adulthood through stories, whether funny or serious to instill important life values. Guy had a big heart, he never met a stranger. He was loved and cherished by all who knew him! His memories will continue to live in our hearts and minds forever!

Guy is survived by five his children: Wayne A. Wilson (Cindy) of St. Mary’s City, MD; Jayne L. LaForge (Ray) of Ellicott City, MD; John M. Wilson (Ellen) of Abell, MD; Brian J. Wilson (Cher) of Hollywood, MD; and Scott A. Wilson (Amy) of Ellicott City, MD; nine grandchildren: Chris LaForge, Bryan LaForge, Ryan LaForge, John Wilson, Paul Wilson, Ryan Caruso-Wilson, Lauryn Bullard, Dylan Wilson, and Camryn Wilson; six great grandchildren: Gavin LaForge, Olivia Caruso-Wilson, Aubree Caruso-Wilson, Emilia Caruso-Wilson, Alexa LaForge, and Danail LaForge; sister Audrey Albaugh of Florida. In addition, Guy was preceded in death by his wife Pearl Wilson and parents Guy M. Wilson and Myrtle Dresher Wilson.

Family will receive friends for Guy’s Life Celebration on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Prayers will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Deacon Juan Ortiz on August 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.