Linda Faye Hammett, 64, of Valley Lee, MD passed away on August 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 1, 1955 in Leonardtown, MD to James Aloysius “Bunky” Knott, Sr. and the late Doris Teresa (Angle) Knott.

Linda married the love of her life, Alfred Orem “Rocky” Hammett, Jr. on April 30, 1977 in Leonardtown, MD. They spent 42 wonderful years together. She was employed as a Budget Analyst for the Government for 35 years where she made many lasting relationships with her co-workers. Christmas was her favorite holiday and every year she looked forward to decorating her home, shopping, and celebrating with family. Her most cherished memories were made while in the company of her family and friends especially her four grandchildren. She loved telling everyone she had twin grandkids even strangers. She was the kindest most giving person with the sweetest heart. She loved to travel, take care of others and make everyone she knew smile. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Linda is survived by her husband, Rocky; father, James, of Leonardtown, MD; daughter, Crystal “Crissy” Herron (Justin), of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Jim Knott (Trish), of Leonardtown, MD, Joan Fennington, of Hollywood, MD, Brenda Laney (Mike), of Leonardtown, MD, and Jenny Russell (Robert), of Abell, MD; four grandchildren, Henley Herron, Scarlett Herron, Madison Herron, and Lily Hill as well as two nieces that she loved as her own grandchildren Sophie and Chloe Russell. She was preceded in death by her mother Teresa.

Family will receive friends for Linda’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692 at a time to be determined. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers are Michael Laney, Christopher Laney, Justin Knott, Brady Quigg, Steve Bailey Sr., Butch Cornelius, David Hammett and Joe Lynch.

Honorary Pallbearers are Mary McGinnis, Martha Baker, Micheline Lopez Lynch, Rosalie Roderick, Betty Ryce, Debbie Bailey, Kay Mayor, Carl Shivers, Sherry Tarantino, Joel Keefer, Sheila Greer, Meaghan Bailey, Steven Bailey Jr, Wanda Cricchi, and Debbie Olsen.