Robert Francis “Bobby” Pettit III, 59, of North Beach passed away August 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 28, 1960 in Washington, D.C. to Robert Francis, Jr. and Lena Ann (Windsor) Pettit. Bobby was raised in Croom and graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1978. He married Donelle Sweeney on September 29, 1995 and they lived in Drum Point where they raised their family. He and Donelle moved to North Beach in 2012. Bobby was employed as a mechanic with Prince George’s County Board of Education and retired after 36 years of service.

Following his retirement, Bobby worked for the Town of North Beach on the North Beach boardwalk, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. Bobby loved animals, especially cats. He enjoyed NASCAR, his favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and Dallas Cowboys and he enjoyed going to racetracks, traveling to Murrells Inlet, SC, and participating in car shows, where he won many awards and trophies for his truck.

Bobby is survived by his wife Donelle Lynn Pettit of North Beach, children Justin Edward Sears and his partner Nick Sullinger of Brooklyn, NY and Megan Grace Sears and her fiancé Tyler Gilkerson of Fort Collins, CO, parents Robert and Lena Pettit of Upper Marlboro, sister Anne Marie Lindsay and her husband Jimmy of PA, brothers James Albert Pettit and his wife Karen and Charles Anthony Pettit, both of Upper Marlboro, mother and father-in-law Ron and Donna Sweeney of Chesapeake Beach, sister in law Dawn Fitzgerald and her husband Darrell of Prince Frederick and his beloved cats Elsie and Teeny. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.