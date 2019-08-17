John (Johnny Boy) Bernard Yates, 81, of Clements, MD passed away on August 15, 2019, peacefully with his wife by his side.

He was born August 28, 1937 in Leonardtown, MD. John was the son of the late Joseph L. Yates and Nettie Tennyson Yates.

John was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Johnny Boy worked in the family excavating business, and was also a tobacco farmer. Later, he became a fuel truck driver at Pax River until his retirement. He loved playing cards, playing softball in his younger years, and crabbing with his family and friends. He also loved gardening and his green houses. He loved his family and he was everybody’s friend.

John is survived by his loving wife, Patricia A. Yates of 57 years. In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Frannie Yates Taborek (Larry) and Timmy Yates (Tammy) and grandchildren Dillon, Alex and Kayla, all of Clements, MD. Siblings, J. Lewis Yates (deceased), Jake Yates (deceased), Evelyn Clark (deceased), Jeannette Foley, Dale Yates (deceased), Linda Williams, Carol Alvey (Jackie), Georgia Nelson, Brent Yates (deceased) and Winnie Kopacko and lots of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends in the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD for John’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Keith Woods on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Our Lady of The Wayside, Chaptico, MD at 10:00 a.m. with Father Keith Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Adams, Joe Mike Tennyson, Bo Tennyson, Alvin Tippett, Zack Wood, and Jennings Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 7, Avenue, MD 20609 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

