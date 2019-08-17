Marilee Graham Hill, 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Born on March 1, 1940 in Asheville, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Jack Graham and Vivian Paris Graham.

Marilee was married to James Hill for over 50 years. They enjoyed spending time with their beloved dog Penny, and their granddaughters. Marilee and James both worked for Sam’s Club of Waldorf for over 10 years until their retirement. She was also the co-owner of Carvel Ice Cream located in Waldorf and enjoyed serving tasty, frozen treats to her customers for years. Marilee loved the Lord and spent much of her time at her beloved River Church. She loved gardening and watching the horse and buggies pass by her home.

She is survived by her son, John Hill and her daughter in law, Mary of Mechanicsville; seven (7) grandchildren, two (2) great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.

Along with her parents, Marilee was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Hill, Jr., and her infant son, Joseph Hill.

The family will receive friends for Marilee’s Memorial Gathering on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at River Church of Southern Maryland, 7627 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Wible officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marilee’s name to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or online at Hospice of St Mary’s

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.