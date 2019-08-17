Lorena “Faye” Pennington was born to Wesley and Frances Brann on May 19, 1935. She was a “Daddy’s Girl”. Born in Washington, DC, she was a graduate of Eastern High School. She went on to attend a year of college, where she had aspirations of becoming a school teacher. She gave up her dream to be a mother.

“Faye” is survived by her sister Wilda Crossley Brann-Cheseldine and her three children: Sidney Alan, Kim Lorena, and Tracy Leigh. She has seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Faye was blessed with many talents. She was a baker, a seamstress, and a very good cook. Her kids would come in after school and always found fresh baked items to snack on while doing homework. She made clothes for her kids and clown suits for little girls to wear on Halloween. She hand-made a pilgrim suit for a play at school. You could always expect a homemade card personalized – she loved crafting.

In 1987, she started driving a school bus in Charles County, MD. She absolutely loved this job and ALL of her students. They became her kids and she loved them all. She retired in 2017 after 30 years of service. She’d laugh with delight whenever she’d run into one of her kids that are now grown with kids of their own. She drove until she could no longer get onto the bus.

Faye wasn’t perfect because nobody is. But she was a good woman that believed in GOD. She loved Pastor Hagee of Cornerstone Church in Texas. She faithfully listened and watched every Sunday. She loved classic country music, especially Vince Gill. British programs were another favorite along with cowboy movies of any kind, as long as the horse didn’t die.

Faye was kind, smart, funny, and serious when necessary, honest and strong. And at times, she was way too proud. The kind of proud you have when you need help. She was also an amazing friend.

Visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 rom 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial contributions in Faye’s name are asked to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, American Heart Association Building, Glen Allen, VA 23060.