Susan Marie Straus, 65

Susan Marie Straus passed away at home on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Accokeek, MD at the age of 65. Born November 9, 1953, in La Plata, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond St. Clair and Peggy Barbara St. Clair.

Susan married the love of her life, Eric T. Straus on June 2, 1972. Together, they celebrated over 47 years of marriage and raised two loving children, their son, Olin Straus (Heather) of La Plata, MD and daughter, Linden Kline (Kevin) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Susan held a master’s degree from The George Washington University in Education and Human Development. Susan worked as a career counselor at the College of Southern Maryland for the majority of her career.

In addition to her husband and children, Susan is survived by her five grandchildren, Harper, Reagan, Emerson, Cameron, Lucas; brothers, Keith St. Clair, Glenn St. Clair, and Brian St. Clair; and sister, Donna Fuqua.

In addition to her family, Susan loved watching her grandchildren play, walking her Greyhounds to Piscataway Park, and vacationing at her lake home at Lake Gaston.

Family will welcome friends at a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Greyt Expectations Greyhound Rescue (12540 Blunts Cove Drive, Lusby, MD 20657) or via Paypal (at Info@greytexpectations.org). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.