Five Injured After Early Morning Three Vehicle Crash in Great Mills

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, at approximately 2:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

Four patients were transported to an area hospital with various injuries. One patient was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 hanger and flown to an area trauma center. At least two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

