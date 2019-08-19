Five Injured After Early Morning Three Vehicle Crash in Great Mills

August 19, 2019

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, at approximately 2:05 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway.

Four patients were transported to an area hospital with various injuries. One patient was transported to  the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 hanger and flown to an area trauma center. At least two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.








This entry was posted on August 19, 2019 at 7:38 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Five Injured After Early Morning Three Vehicle Crash in Great Mills

  1. Drift King on August 19, 2019 at 8:42 am

    VTEC just kicked in yo!!

    Reply
  2. Dom on August 19, 2019 at 9:13 am

    “Fast and Frivolous”!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.