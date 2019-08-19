Exclusive Video: Police in St. Mary’s County Conducted a DUI Checkpoint in California, See the Results Here

On Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:20 p.m., the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack conducted a sobriety checkpoint assisted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on southbound Maryland Route 235 (Three Notch Road) at First Colony Boulevard, in California.

Personnel from the Maryland State Police Chemical Test for Alcohol Unit, La Plata and Prince Fredrick Barracks and the Maryland Department of Transportation – State Highway Administration also assisted with the checkpoint.

During the checkpoint, which lasted more than two hours, a total of 528 vehicles passed through the checkpoint resulting in two (2) individuals being arrested for driving under the influence and three (3) individuals were issued a civil citation for possession of marijuana in an amount less than 10 grams.

The Maryland State Police wants to remind all citizens that if you plan on consuming alcoholic beverages, you should also plan on having a designated driver. We encourage everyone to obey all traffic laws to make our roads and highways safer for all travelers.

