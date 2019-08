Communities surrounding the NAS Patuxent River airfield are advised that helicopter nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place Aug. 19 through Aug. 23, 2019. The nighttime test events are scheduled from 8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call the Pax River toll-free Noise Hotline at 1-866-819-9028.