Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Announces Tobacco 21 Town Hall

A new state law goes into effect on October 1 which raises the minimum age to purchase and use tobacco and electronic vapor products from 18 to 21 years of age. The Tobacco Free Living (TFL) Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host a town hall on the new Tobacco 21 law on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

“In 2016, 27% of high school students in St. Mary’s reported that they were currently using tobacco products,” said Caitlin Kirkpatrick, Tobacco Control Program Coordinator for the St. Mary’s County Health Department and TFL Co-Chair. “We hope that the community will attend this event to learn more about this new law and how it may help reduce the number of youth who are currently using tobacco products.”

The TFL Action Team is pleased to announce a lineup of distinguished panelists for this event, including:

Laura Hale, American Heart Association

Kathy Hoke, Legal Resource Center at the University of Maryland Carey School of Law

Sergeant Stephen Myers, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Monika Lee, MD, MedStar Medical Group at St. Clement’s

For more information and to register, visit: t21townhall.eventbrite.com. Tickets are not required for admission, but registration is requested to ensure adequate seating for participants.

