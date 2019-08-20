St. Mary’s College of Maryland Featured in The Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” Guide for 2020

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree, according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles and recommends St. Mary’s College in the 2020 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 385 Colleges.”

Only about 13 percent of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The company chooses colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.

In the profile on St. Mary’s College, The Princeton Review quotes from students the company surveyed for the book. Regarding the College’s academics, “Students boast that the school is ‘a place to grow as a person and become part of a lifelong family.’ Students enjoy classes that are always ‘challenging but never impossible’ taught by professors who ‘get to know you personally’ and ‘take an interest in your future.’”



Regarding student life at the College, The Princeton Review states, “In spring, when the weather is warm, ‘people enjoy the waterfront and natural landscape around campus.’ Whether they are admiring ‘the beauty of the St. Mary’s River’ from a kayak, ‘[tanning] on the docks,’ ‘taking walks in the woods,’ or keeping warm next to a bonfire, outdoor activities are popular and ‘only a short walk from the campus center.’ For others there is nothing better ‘on a warm day’ than ‘to sit outside at the campus center or on the patio of an academic building with a cup of coffee and a few friends.’”

The Princeton Review’s school profiles and ranking in “The Best 385 Colleges” are posted at www.princetonreview.com/best385 where they can be searched for free with site registration.

St. Mary’s College was also recently recognized as a 2019 Best College Value by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, a 2019-20 College of Distinction, a 2018 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, and as an Individual Conference Champion in the 2018-19 College and University Green Power Challenge by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland. Learn more.

About The Princeton Review

The Princeton Review is a leading tutoring, test prep, and college admission services company. Every year, it helps millions of college- and graduate school-bound students achieve their education and career goals through online and in person courses delivered by a network of more than 4,000 teachers and tutors, online resources, and its more than 150 print and digital books published by Penguin Random House. Its Tutor.com brand is the largest online tutoring service in the U.S. It comprises a community of thousands of tutors who have delivered more than 15 million one-to-one tutoring sessions. The Princeton Review is headquartered in New York, NY. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.

For more information, visit The Princeton Review. Follow the company on Twitter @ThePrincetonRev and Instagram @theprincetnreview.

